Keeper MacGillivray 'talking' but in hospital after blow to the head

The shot-stopper took a blow to the head in the first-half in south London

MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray has been taken to hospital after taking a blow to the head in the 2-1 defeat to Bromley on Saturday.

The 32-year-old clashed with Nicke Kabamba after 20 minutes at the CopperJax Community Stadium while Dons were leading 1-0 through Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s early goal.

While Kabamba could get up under his own steam, MacGillivray needed lengthy treatment before being stretchered off, replaced by Connal Trueman.

The keeper was then taken to hospital afterwards for further checks.

“He’s in hospital,” head coach Paul Warne confirmed after the game. “Seeing your player being stretchered off is horrific. You’re helpless, just standing watching one of your men coming off like that is not a nice sight.

“I feel for his family, watching at home, or if they’re here and seeing it. I’d dread to think what my daughter would have thought if it was me.

“He’s talking, but he had bad vision, and you could see when he went off, he was in an uncomfortable position. Hopefully he’ll be ok, he has been excellent for us and we will miss him, but it’s about him getting well now.”

Hepburn-Murphy added: “It was a bad coming together. Craig’s been brilliant for us this season, coming for corners and crosses, taking the pressure off for us.

“It’s just unfortunate that it was a clash in the air, it was a nasty one and he will be a big miss.”