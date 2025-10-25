Bromley 2-1 MK Dons - Dons' unbeaten away run comes to an end
Bromley vs MK Dons - LIVE
Full-time: Bromley 2-1 MK Dons
MK Dons’ unbeaten away record ends here in Bromley as they are beaten 2-1, but full thoughts with Craig MacGillivray who has been taken to hospital after that first-half collision.
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be played
85 mins: More subs
Leko on for Kelly for Dons, while Dinanga is replaced by Cameron for Bromley
81 mins: GOAL - Bromley take the lead
The hosts are in front. Omar Sowunmi rises highest at the far post to nod home the cross after Dons half-clear a corner.
Dons will need to go some now to keep their run going, and indeed to get a point now
79 mins: Double sub
Hepurn-Murphy makes way for Callum Paterson, while Thompson-Sommers replaces Will Collar
74 mins: Double sub
Honermarck and Arthurs make way for Whiteley and Ben Thompson
73 mins: GOAL - Bromley are level
Eventually, Bromley’s set-piece pressure pays off as Dons can’t clear a corner, Ilunga’s drive across the face is turned in by Elerewe
67 mins: Counter
Great touch from Hepburn-Murphy to give and go with Gilbey, Mendez-Laing then spots the skipper’s run in behind, he takes a touch but it just lets Hondermark in to put it behind for a corner
63 mins: Sub
Marcus Ifill, replaced by Brooklyn Ilunga
57 mins: Close
Mendez-Laing races beyond Hepburn-Murphy, a little step over buys him some space to shoot, but Grant Smith saves with his chest
52 mins: Close
Liam Kelly didn’t mean to go that close but his cross catches the wind and nearly floats in at the far post, but lands just beyond the goal
Second-half
Bromley restart the second-half
Elsewhere so far
Quick bit of admin
Both Dons and Bromley used their concussions subs, so both can make ‘sixth’ change should they need
Half-time: Bromley 0-1 MK Dons
Dons ahead at the break then, finishing the better of the two despite looking under pressure for the most part.
Leading through Hepburn-Murphy’s fourth goal of the season, the big concern from the first-half is the condition of Craig MacGillivray, who looked in a bad way after a clash of heads forced him off.
45+5 mins: Chance
Nemane’s cross fizzes across the face of goal, Hepburn-Murphy just out of reach if it.
Despite looking second-best for most of this half, Dons have come alive in injury time
Stoppage time
Eight minutes to be added on
45 mins: Inches away
In a rare Dons attack, Mellish crosses low for Collar who slides in but is just inches away.
Gazza at Euro 96-esque