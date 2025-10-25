Live

Bromley 2-1 MK Dons - Dons' unbeaten away run comes to an end

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 25th Oct 2025, 13:32 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
MK Dons are in action in south London this afternoon as they take on Bromley.

Get the latest from the CopperJax Community Stadium.

Bromley vs MK Dons - LIVE

16:59 BST

Full-time: Bromley 2-1 MK Dons

MK Dons’ unbeaten away record ends here in Bromley as they are beaten 2-1, but full thoughts with Craig MacGillivray who has been taken to hospital after that first-half collision.

16:54 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be played

16:50 BST

85 mins: More subs

Leko on for Kelly for Dons, while Dinanga is replaced by Cameron for Bromley

16:47 BST

81 mins: GOAL - Bromley take the lead

The hosts are in front. Omar Sowunmi rises highest at the far post to nod home the cross after Dons half-clear a corner.

Dons will need to go some now to keep their run going, and indeed to get a point now

16:43 BST

79 mins: Double sub

Hepurn-Murphy makes way for Callum Paterson, while Thompson-Sommers replaces Will Collar

16:40 BST

74 mins: Double sub

Honermarck and Arthurs make way for Whiteley and Ben Thompson

16:39 BST

73 mins: GOAL - Bromley are level

Eventually, Bromley’s set-piece pressure pays off as Dons can’t clear a corner, Ilunga’s drive across the face is turned in by Elerewe

16:32 BST

67 mins: Counter

Great touch from Hepburn-Murphy to give and go with Gilbey, Mendez-Laing then spots the skipper’s run in behind, he takes a touch but it just lets Hondermark in to put it behind for a corner

16:27 BST

63 mins: Sub

Marcus Ifill, replaced by Brooklyn Ilunga

16:23 BST

57 mins: Close

Mendez-Laing races beyond Hepburn-Murphy, a little step over buys him some space to shoot, but Grant Smith saves with his chest

16:17 BST

52 mins: Close

Liam Kelly didn’t mean to go that close but his cross catches the wind and nearly floats in at the far post, but lands just beyond the goal

16:09 BST

Second-half

Bromley restart the second-half

16:03 BST

Elsewhere so far

16:01 BST

Quick bit of admin

Both Dons and Bromley used their concussions subs, so both can make ‘sixth’ change should they need

15:54 BST

Half-time: Bromley 0-1 MK Dons

Dons ahead at the break then, finishing the better of the two despite looking under pressure for the most part.

Leading through Hepburn-Murphy’s fourth goal of the season, the big concern from the first-half is the condition of Craig MacGillivray, who looked in a bad way after a clash of heads forced him off.

15:52 BST

45+5 mins: Chance

Nemane’s cross fizzes across the face of goal, Hepburn-Murphy just out of reach if it.

Despite looking second-best for most of this half, Dons have come alive in injury time

15:45 BST

Stoppage time

Eight minutes to be added on

15:45 BST

45 mins: Inches away

In a rare Dons attack, Mellish crosses low for Collar who slides in but is just inches away.

Gazza at Euro 96-esque

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Bromley
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice