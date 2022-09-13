Keepers are in good hands for now with Martin helping at MK Dons

The services of David Martin in training the MK Dons goalkeepers has been a huge help in the absence of Lewis Price.

With Price undergoing cancer surgery, and recovering at home, the former Dons, Liverpool and West Ham keeper has been helping Liam Manning coach Jamie Cumming and Franco Ravizzoli in the interim.

Martin, 36, is still keen to find a club to continue his playing career, but has agreed to help out in the short term, and has impressed Manning with how he has handled the situation.

“He is still playing,” said Manning. “But on the coaching side he has been a big plus.

“His character, how calm and experienced he is, he has been a huge help filling in and taking on some of the bits that Pricey was doing. He's been really helpful, that's for sure.”

Cumming, who has been working closely with Martin in the last few weeks, said he is in regular contact with Price during his recovery, adding: “It’s been tough, but we’re all in touch with him.

“Pricey and I are friends off the pitch, moments like these allows you to realise there’s more to life than football.

