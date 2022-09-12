Manning is keen to see Dons bounce back against Bolton Wanderers

MK Dons will have their work cut out for them when they take on Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, said Liam Manning ahead of the game.

The sides meet at Stadium MK tomorrow night (7.45pm) with the Trotters looking for their first win in Milton Keynes, having lost three and drawn one in their four visits to MK1.

But Dons are ten places and four points adrift of Wanderers heading into the game, and head in off the back of two defeats in a row.

Ian Evatt’s men meanwhile have won back-to-back, having lost three straight prior to that.

“They're a big club with big history and will provide us with a tough game,” said Manning. “They've got a lot of quality in their side, they will be well-organised and we know it will be hard.

“With that volume of games we had, to suddenly have that period off, and especially after Exeter, we're really looking forward to.”

The footballing world fell silent over the weekend with the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. While the EFL postponed fixtures, the midweek games will continue as planned.