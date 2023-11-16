Kemp in a 'difficult situation' out on loan from MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dan Kemp said the fate of his career at MK Dons and Swindon Town is out of his hands at the moment.

The 24-year-old is currently out on loan at the County Ground, and has 11 goals to his name from 18 appearances already this season. It comes after he netted nine goals in 16 games on loan at Hartlepool United at the end of last term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Struggling to get his career off the ground at his parent club though, Kemp's form away from Milton Keynes has kept Dons supporters eager to bring the former West Ham man back to Stadium MK.

For Kemp, he admitted the situation is a complex one, but said he would be committing himself to Swindon until told otherwise.

He said to the Swindon Advertiser: "It is a really difficult situation because all I can focus on is the here and now and that is all my focus is every day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The situation is out of my control, but it is the case that I am fully committed to the club.

"The manager and the staff have been brilliant with me, and so for me to give them five per cent less than my full commitment would be disrespectful to them and to the fans.

"I think they can see that from the way that I play, I am fully committed here, and I am loving my time here. I can honestly say that from the bottom of my heart.

"It is a case of keep trying to do what I am doing and staying focused on the mission we have here and what we are trying to achieve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Anything external is out of my control and I will deal with it when it happens."

He continued: "I want to score goals and create assists, getting in the right areas, believing in myself, and taking opportunities.