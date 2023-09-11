News you can trust since 1981
Kemp stars again as Swindon put five past Sutton

The on loan MK Dons man continues to impress at Swindon Town

By Toby Lock
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST- 2 min read
Dan Kemp said he is loving life at Swindon Town at the moment after he added another goal and another assist to his dizzying early season tally on Saturday.

The Robins’ 5-3 win over Sutton United at the County Ground extended their unbeaten start to the season as Michael Flynn’s men sit fifth in League Two, having played a game less than the rest.

Kemp, on loan from MK Dons this season, has played all six in League Two for Swindon, and has scored a remarkable five goals and assisted a further four for the free-scoring side, who have tallied 20 goals so far this term.

The 24-year-old was named man of the match in Saturday’s triumph, and said he is playing with a smile on his face.

“I'm loving my football, really enjoying it,” he said. “It could have been a handful of people who won it today, but I'm thankful to be named man of the match, especially here at the County Ground, where the fans have really taken to me.”

After scoring 10 goals in 19 games on loan at Hartlepool United last season, Kemp’s second loan spell away from MK1 has seen him continue his fine form in League Two.

Dons and Swindon do not cross paths until late October when they visit Stadium MK - a game Kemp will not be able to play in as a condition of his loan deal - but the midfielder believes there is not another team who can handle Swindon’s attacking threats at the moment.

Kemp added: “There's no better team to play in when you're playing this type of football and winning, it's brilliant.

“As an attacker, it's massively exciting to play in a side like this. To score the number of goals we are is a credit to all the attacking players, and all the players involved in the build-up.

“The way we're playing, I don't think anyone could live with us.”

Related topics:League TwoCounty GroundSutton UnitedSwindon