Training injury for Harness forced Dons into goalkeeper search

Injury to Nathan Harness prompted MK Dons to delve into the free-agency market to sign Michael Kelly.

Kelly, who was a part of Carlisle’s promotion winning side last season, was named on the bench to face Notts County on Saturday after a ‘whirlwind 24-hours’ to complete the short-term deal and be eligible for the game.

Harness made his Dons debut in the EFL Trophy win over Chelsea U21s two weeks ago, but suffered an injury in training on Wednesday and went for a scan on Friday to see the extent of his issue.

Speaking after Saturday’s draw with County, head coach Graham Alexander said: “Nathan picked up an injury in training late on on Wednesday, so we had a mad-dash to get someone in today.

“We've had a scan and we're waiting on how bad it is, but we think it's a severe muscle strain. So we needed to bring someone in who can compete with Craig and if needed, to come in.”

Like a little brother to me

MacGillivray and Harness are friends from their time at Charlton Athletic, and both made the switch to MK Dons on the same day earlier this summer.

Speaking about his colleague’s injury, MacGillivray said he would help Harness in any way he could during his time on the treatment table.

He said: “Unfortunately for Nath, he's picked up this injury - it was a weird one, I don't even know how it happened. We were at opposite ends of the pitch and before I realised anything had happened he'd gone off.

“He's like a little brother to me, he looks up to me as the older figure, and anyway I can support him, I will. He rang me earlier to tell me the news which wasn't great to hear, but I'll be here as a shoulder to lean on, and I'm sure he'll bounce back and come back stronger.