Kennedy does not expect Dons to roll over for Lincoln

Lincoln City will be looking to jump into the top half of League One this evening if they can beat MK Dons, but boss Mark Kennedy is not expecting a routine night.

A win for Lincoln could see them jump to 11th from 15th in the standings, especially with most of the teams around them not playing, while Dons too could climb out of the drop zone with victory.

Speaking about his side’s chances of climbing the table on Tuesday, Kennedy said: “It's a good opportunity because the teams around us aren't playing. It's a chance to push ourselves up the table. The most important thing is to win the game and take each game as it comes.”

Though Mark Jackson’s men head to Sincil Bank off the back of three straight defeats to automatic promotion chasers, Kennedy said Dons’ form shoud not be read into too much given the level of opposition.

He continued: “I don't get caught up in the last three games, they've played some big, big teams. I know they've conceded 11 but I think it will be as tough a game as any.

“I don't expect to turn up to Sincil Bank and roll MK Dons over. We'll have to be at our best to win.