Stockdale looks ahead to ‘tricky’ trip to draw specialists Lincoln City

Draws have been, more of then than not, the order of the day for Lincoln City this season and it might not be the worst result for MK Dons when they head to the LNER Stadium tomorrow night.

The Imps have drawn 12 of their 15 home matches this term, and remain unbeaten at Sincil Bank. But having drawn most of their games this season in League One, they sit 15th.

Dons have earmarked the final games of the season as the start of their season, sitting two points into the relegation zone with a little over two months to go. Taking on teams in the lower half of the table over the next month, Dons’ rescue act could be made or broken over the next few games, beginning tomorrow night in Lincoln.

Assistant head coach Robbie Stockdale admitted after three straight defeats to teams in the automatic promotion fight, taking on teams in and around them will be more telling of the side’s capabilities, and believes even a point against Lincoln might end up proving vital.

“I'd have taken a draw from one of the last few games,” said the former Rochdale boss. “We drew a lot of home games when I was in charge of Rochdale, and some of them are good draws, some of them are poor.

“Lincoln will have thought at times they'll have left points out on the pitch but sometimes a draw isn't the worst result. If you can't win, don't lose. It just proves they're stubborn, and we're fully aware of what the game will bring.

“It's a tricky game against Lincoln, a team who don't lose many matches. They're difficult to break down, have some quality in attacking areas, and we'll have to play well.

