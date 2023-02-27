Skipper Lewington is ahead of schedule after hamstring surgery

Captain Dean Lewington could return for MK Dons after hamstring surgery sooner than expected.

The 38-year-old has been missing from first-team action since mid-November and the 3-1 defeat to Barnsley at Oakwell, going under the knife in December while he was in caretaker charge of the side following the sacking of Liam Manning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet to kick a ball since Mark Jackson took over just before Christmas, Lewington professionalism during his time on the sidelines has been praised by the new boss.

And with the club suffering a defensive injury crisis, news of Lewington’s rehabilitation - which had the potential to rule him out for the rest of the season - coming in ahead of schedule is a huge boost, so said Jackson.

“We've got Dean Lewington back on the pitch and joining in sessions,” he confirmed. “Although his impact in those training sessions is minimal, he's taking part in full warm-ups and the early parts of sessions which is really good to see.

“He's chomping at the bit to keep pushing. He's ahead of schedule so we'll keep on top of that, but he's a real positive for the players for his presence and leadership.”

Advertisement