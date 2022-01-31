Kesler joins MK Dons from Aston Villa until the end of the season

Aston Villa defender Kaine Kesler has joined MK Dons on loan until the end of the season

Interest from MK Dons made Kaine Kesler’s ears prick up, the 19-year-old admitted after signing on loan from Aston Villa on Monday.

Having spent the first half of the season on loan at Swindon Town in League Two, Kesler was recalled to Steven Gerrard’s squad earlier this month before completing his move on transfer deadline day.

"I’m delighted to be here,” he said. It was time for me to take the next step in my development and when I heard MK Dons were interested, my head was turned."

"The style of play was a massive draw for me. I’ve been brought up on this style of football at Aston Villa so it suits me perfectly."

He added: "Hopefully I can kick on here and progress even more. We’ve got a lot to fight for this season and I want to help the Club in any way that I can."

The defender is Dons’ fifth signing on loan from the Premier League this season, after Troy Parrott (Tottenham), Jamie Cumming (Chelsea), Theo Corbeanu (Wolves) and Conor Coventry (West Ham), and according to head coach Liam Manning is a sign that the club are trusted with top level talent.

He said: "This is another example of a Premier League club entrusting us with the development of one of their young players. We are grateful to Aston Villa for allowing Kaine to continue his journey here at MK Dons.