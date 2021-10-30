Peter Kioso celebrates as he fires in MK Dons’ third goal of the afternoon - which went down as a Donervon Daniels own goal - in the 4-1 win over Crewe Alexandra

After playing a part in all four of MK Dons’ goals on Saturday, Peter Kioso said it was vital to get back to winning ways after a sticky spell in October.

Kioso teed up Mo Eisa to give Dons an early lead against Crewe, before his cross was half-cleared to Matt O’Riley on 64 minutes as Dons retook the lead following Chris Long’s equaliser. He then fired past Will Jaaskelainen, courtesy of a Donervon Daniels deflection, to make it 3-1 and unleashed Max Watters in stoppage time to make it four.

Read More Quality in front of goal sees Dons past Crewe

Though his effort will go down as an own goal, Kioso has netted three goals since arriving on loan from Luton Town, and provided the assists too at the Mornflake Stadium as Dons returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats this week.

“I can’t remember another game in my life when I’ve done that!” he said afterwards. “For me, I’ve always said it’s important to get back into the wins column and that’s what we’ve done. It was great to get the three points away from home but we put it behind us now and concentrate on the next one.

“We didn’t think we were at our best today, but there have been days we’ve been a lot better but haven’t won so for us to not be at our best and score four, it shows how good we are.

“This team likes to look at the negatives even on a day when we’ve won, it’s a bout developing. We know what we want to achieve as a squad, as a team, as a club so for us, it’s about fixing up and making sure there are no leaks.