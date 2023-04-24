News you can trust since 1981
Knife Angel helps MK Dons win EFL Community Project Award

The initiative helped reach 45,000 people in Milton Keynes, with 3,500 of them being school children

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Apr 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
The Knife Angel at the MK Dons stadiumThe Knife Angel at the MK Dons stadium
MK Dons Sports and Education Trust came home from the EFL Awards with the Community Project of the Season Award for their involvement in the Knife Angel.

In Summer 2022 MK Dons SET (SET) teamed up with Thames Valley Police (TVP) and Milton Keynes City Council after several significant knife crimes in Milton Keynes. The aim was to develop and deliver an anti-violence and knife crime education project.

MK Dons and MK Dons SET have engaged with 270 parents, 45,000 individuals including 3,500 school children about the project. Around 7,000 spectators were also provided with information about anti-violence and white ribbon activation events during December on match days and all were encouraged to become Anti-Violence Ambassadors.

Dons were shortlisted for the prize alongside Stoke City and Doncaster Rovers.

Maralyn Smith, Chief Executive of MK Dons SET, said: “MK Dons and MK Dons SET are extremely proud to win this award for our work around anti-violence and the Knife Angel working in partnership with Thames Valley Police, Milton Keynes City Council and other community organisations.

“The impact of the work has been outstanding, supporting over 3,500 young people and helping them learn about the impact of violence and how to enjoy Milton Keynes safely. The work continues but it’s fantastic for it to be recognised by the EFL.”

