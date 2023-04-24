Knife Angel helps MK Dons win EFL Community Project Award

The Knife Angel at the MK Dons stadium

MK Dons Sports and Education Trust came home from the EFL Awards with the Community Project of the Season Award for their involvement in the Knife Angel.

In Summer 2022 MK Dons SET (SET) teamed up with Thames Valley Police (TVP) and Milton Keynes City Council after several significant knife crimes in Milton Keynes. The aim was to develop and deliver an anti-violence and knife crime education project.

MK Dons and MK Dons SET have engaged with 270 parents, 45,000 individuals including 3,500 school children about the project. Around 7,000 spectators were also provided with information about anti-violence and white ribbon activation events during December on match days and all were encouraged to become Anti-Violence Ambassadors.

Dons were shortlisted for the prize alongside Stoke City and Doncaster Rovers.

Maralyn Smith, Chief Executive of MK Dons SET, said: “MK Dons and MK Dons SET are extremely proud to win this award for our work around anti-violence and the Knife Angel working in partnership with Thames Valley Police, Milton Keynes City Council and other community organisations.