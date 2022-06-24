Kompany confirms Burnley are closing in on deals as Twine speculation mounts

Scott Twine has been in pre-season training with MK Dons this week, despite speculation linking him with a move away from Stadium MK.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany admitted he could announce the first signings of his tenure within 24-hours as Scott Twine appears to be close to a move to Turf Moor.

The Clarets are looking for an immediate return to the Premier League next season after suffering relegation to the Championship, and former Manchester City captain Kompany, taking his first managerial job in England, said they are closing in on deals to bring new recruits to the squad.

Twine, who scored 20 goals and made 13 assists for Dons last season, has been subject to speculation regarding his future all season. Speaking on Tuesday, head coach Liam Manning said bids had been put in for Twine’s services but so far had fallen short of the asking price.

This morning however, Football League Insider reported Burnley had met the asking price.

Speaking in his first press conference as Burnley boss, Kompany said while there were no deals expected to get over the line on Friday, he felt they could be done over the weekend.

“We're close to bringing in a few players,” he said. “But until the medicals are done and the contracts are signed, there's nobody that we're bringing in officially today, I think.

“We're close, we've set up a few medicals and hopefully in 24-48 hours we can make some announcements.”

Earlier today, Dons added attacker Conor Grant to their squad, signing the Irishman for an undisclosed fee from Rochdale.