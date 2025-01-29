Lack of goals was beginning to weigh heavy on MK Dons' skipper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The midfielder has had to wait a long time for his latest goal

Just minutes away from a tenth game without a strike, Alex Gilbey admitted his lack of goals recently was beginning to weigh heavy on him.

Not known for his goal-scoring prowess earlier in his career, the MK Dons captain found his shooting boots last season to end with 13, and has been leading the way this term too. But after his brace against Chesterfield on December 3, the goals have dried up.

Ten games have gone since that double, and the club’s form has spiralled. Winning only twice in that time, losing six, Dons have dropped from third to the middle of the pack. And Gilbey’s scoring form too has stumbled, something which he said has affected him.

His sensational strike in the 94th minute against Harrogate on Tuesday ended his drought in some style, with a lot of his recent frustrations being taken out on the ball as he let fire from the edge of the box to pick out the top corner.

“That's the hardest I've kicked a ball since I was about 12,” said Gilbey afterwards. “I just hit it out of pure frustration, and I needed it personally.

“It has been a few weeks without a goal, and I've been thinking about it too much. Fortunately it went in and the most important thing is the win.

“I needed to score to get that off my back. Goals have dried up, but hopefully we can stand up and score some more goals now.”