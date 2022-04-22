Late fitness test for Wickham ahead of Morecambe game

Striker Connor Wickham will face a late fitness test on Friday after missing Tuesday’s game with Oxford. His absence, and Mo Eisa’s long-term injury, leave Dons short on numbers up front.

Connor Wickham will have a late fitness test ahead of tomorrow’s game against Morecambe at Stadium MK.

The 29-year-old missed out on the squad against Oxford United on Tuesday night with a knock he picked up in training earlier this week.

There is a chance though that the former Crystal Palace striker could be fit in time to face Morecambe in the penultimate game of the season.

Read More Eisa to miss the rest of the season after suffering injury against Sheffield Wednesday

“We're still looking at Connor, and he's close,” Manning admitted on Friday. “We'll make that decision in the next few hours.”

But with Mo Eisa missing for a lengthy spell, Wickham’s absence also leaves Dons short up front. Manning said his absence will provide an opportunity for someone else to step in and make their mark in the final two games.

He said: Mo is unique in how he plays for us, he brings some qualities that not many others have, but others bring qualities that Mo doesn't too.

“We're disappointed to lose him, because he has done so well and scored important goals for us. There aren't too many strikers who can defend like he does, but it offers an opportunity to step up now.

“People have been waiting for their opportunities, their moment, so it's now for someone to step up and show what they can do.”

Aden Baldwin returned to a matchday squad on Tuesday night for the first time since January. He was an unused substitute against Oxford.

In positive injury news, Aden Baldwin, who was expected to miss the rest of the season, returned to the bench against Oxford having made a big improvement in his condition in the last few weeks.

Manning continued: “Aden has been back training for a couple of weeks, so he's in contention. He's still catching up in terms of his physical condition because he's missed a lot of football, but he's back in a much better place than he was a few weeks ago.”