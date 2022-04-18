Mo Eisa left the field on a stretcher on Saturday with his right ankle strapped up. The striker will miss the remainder of the season, having scored 12 goals for Dons this term.

Striker Mo Eisa’s season is over after suffering a serious injury against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old has 12 goals to his name since signing for a club record fee from Peterborough last summer, all of them coming in the league.

But chasing a ball in his direction on Saturday as Dons trailed 3-1 to Sheffield Wednesday, Eisa went down holding his right ankle, immediately signalling for medical attention, and was stretchered from the field.

Head coach Liam Manning confirmed Eisa’s injury will cause him to spend a long period on the sidelines, crucially missing the final three games of the season.

“It's not a good one, he's going to be out for some time unfortunately,” Manning said. “It's up to us now to get around him, support him and give him the best care we can to get him back to full health. It's bad news.

“He has been brilliant. When you see the progress he's made over the season - his defensive responsibilities, his movement has got better, and he's been in a good vain of form.

“It's a big loss for us, but that's football. You have to suck up these moments and the misfortuntes, and it's why we have a squad with players ready to step in.”