Leicester City Carabao Cup clash an exciting one for MK Dons

Liam Manning was pleased with the Carabao Cup draw pitching MK Dons against Leicester City next month.

While the Foxes beat Newport County, Dons saw off Morecambe on Tuesday night to go into the fourth round draw.

And being picked out of the hat on Thursday night to face each other at Stadium MK, Manning said he was pleased to have landed a big draw in the competition.

He said: “It's terrific for the club, and the fans to be able to see Premier League opposition but also the players and staff to go up against top flight opponents and to test ourselves.”

With Dons involved in all three cup competitions, the first time they have still been in all of the cups at this stage of the year, Manning says he is not losing sight of the league, but feels a cup jaunt is exciting too.

“The cups have been good for us to get that rhythm and it’s important to take that back into the league,” he said.