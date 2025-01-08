Leigh linked with move to MK Dons' League Two rivals according to reports
Tommy Leigh looks set to leave MK Dons after just six months, with reports claiming he is set for Bradford City.
The 24-year-old has not been seen on the field for Scott Lindsey’s side in over a month, with his last outing coming at the death in the 3-0 win over Chesterfield at Stadium MK. Since then, he has not even featured in matchday squads.
In his 17 appearances for the club since signing from Accrington Stanley in the summer, Leigh has scored just once, but has provided four assists for his team-mates.
Falling out of favour though has attracted interest from former Dons boss Graham Alexander though, who is reportedly keen to bring the attacker to Valley Parade, with some sources claiming a fee has been agreed between the sides.
Boss Scott Lindsey said he was likely to trim his vast squad down this month, with Leigh’s potential exit helping on that front while doing relatively little to impact the regular first-team.
