Leigh pleased with "best performance in a Dons shirt" in draw at Bromley

Tommy Leigh | Jane Russell

The former Accrington Stanley man was pleased with his performance against Bromley

Attacker Tommy Leigh felt he put in his best performance in an MK Dons shirt in an impressive display leading the line for Scott Lindsey’s side against Bromley on Saturday.

The former Accrington Stanley man turned provider after just eight minutes when he pinched the ball from Bromley’s Idris Odutayo to tee up Joe Tomlinson for the opening goal. But Michael Cheek netted an equaliser 15 minutes later to share the spoils at Hayes Lane as Scott Lindsey’s opening game in charge ended all square at 1-1.

In the absence of injured Callum Hendry and suspended Ellis Harrison, it fell to Leigh to lead the line - a role Dons fans had not seen him him but one he is accustomed to during his time at the Wham Stadium.

And though he had made eight appearances for the club prior to his stand-out game in south London, Leigh felt his performance at Hayes Lane was his best yet in front of the Dons supporters.

“One hundred per cent it was my best performance in a Dons shirt,” he said. “I've been getting used to the pace of the game, the way we want to play, and with a new gaffer he can keep me up there.

“I've played up there for Accrington for a couple of years so it was comfortable for me really. I helped out with an assist but I wanted a goal myself too.

“It was a tough game. We knew what we had to do, obviously coming away with a point away from home is not too bad but we wanted the win. Both teams worked hard and we've come away with a point.”

Though the new head coach has had just two training sessions with his new players so far, and wanted them to see Saturday’s game with Bromley as an opportunity to start the season afresh, Leigh admitted the quest for an away win for the club, which now stretches back five months, is something they must work on.

He continued: “We haven't won a game away since April so a point away is good for us but the search for a win goes on.

“I don't think we're worried about it, but we need to work on it, and work harder. Hopefully, next time we go away, it's a win.”