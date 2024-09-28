Lindsey reflects on first point in charge of Dons after Bromley draw

Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

The MK Dons head coach reflects on his first point in charge following the 1-1 draw with Bromley

It is a point in the right direction for Scott Lindsey and MK Dons after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bromley on Saturday.

Still seeking their first away win since April, Lindsey’s time in charge is barely a fraction of that, after taking over at the helm on Wednesday, but he admitted it is a record not befitting of the club.

Things got off to a flying start to life under the new boss when Joe Tomlinson swept home the excellent Tommy Leigh’s cross to score Dons’ first league goal on the road since that win over Harrogate five months ago, but Michael Cheek’s fifth goal of the season on 23 minutes levelled things up.

There were chances for Dons to get back ahead though - Leigh tested keeper Grant Smith, Alex Gilbey volleyed over and Jack Tucker had a header cleared away, but a point would in the end be the fairest result in a scrappy affair at Hayes Lane.

“It's our first goal away, and our first point away too, so we'll wipe our mouths and move on,” said Lindsey afterwards. “April was the last time this club won away from home, and I made it clear that that's 23 weeks ago, nearly half a year, and that’s not acceptable for a club like this and we want to put an end to that quickly.

“It's a point in the right direction but we wanted more. I'm disappointed we didn't get all three. I felt we showed good character against a strong team who were very direct. They're aggressive but our reslilence and our character was really clear to see. People tell me MK has a soft underbelly, but we didn't see that today.

I'd have liked more control in their half, made more passes, picked out time to play through. There were times we went long when I think we could have passed, and times we played when we should have gone long.

“There is loads to work on and to improve on, but the most encouraging thing is the character we showed who stuck ball after ball into the box. “We created quite a lot, we had the lion's share of the chances but it's about putting those chances away.

“It was clear we were trying to win it at the end there, it's a start.”