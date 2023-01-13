Leko fits the bill for Jackson’s vision of MK Dons

New signing Jonathan Leko fits the bill needed for Mark Jackson’s vision of an MK Dons team, according to Sporting Director Liam Sweeting.

With the new head coach looking to play a 4-3-3 formation, he identified attacking players, and in particular ones who can play out wide, as ones he was keen to land to help improve the side.

And according to Sweeting, the man charged with identifiying and pursuing in the recruitment department, the 23-year-old fits that bill at Stadium MK.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting: “We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to MK Dons. He is a player we identified early for this transfer window and we have been working hard to bring him here on a permanent basis.

“His attributes are an excellent fit for the profile of a wide player in Mark’s system and he is certainly someone that will bolster our attacking options, not only to help us in the short term but in the years to come as well.

