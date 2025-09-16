Leko is intent on making a big impression on Dons boss Warne

The winger is keen to make an impression on the MK Dons head coach

Jonathan Leko is keen to play his way into Paul Warne’s first-team plans on a more regular basis.

The 26-year-old barely kicked a ball last season after spending 14 months on the sidelines with a knee injury. Offered a contract extension to remain at MK Dons for a third full season in the summer, Leko has been limited to substitute appearances thus far, still waiting to make his first league start of the campaign.

Working hard on his fitness over the summer, Leko believes Dons’ new approach under head coach Warne plays to his strengths and he is eager to prove himself.

“I want to win, I want to score, I want to play so we need to put a marker down for Saturday,” he said. “I’ve not got a lot of minutes recently, I’ve been coming on but not from the start.

“This style suits my style really well. The gaffer tells us to get it out to the wingers, to get the ball into the box.

“As a winger, he wants you to take players on, make runs into the box so it’s really good for me. We want to get it forwards as quick as we can so I really like it.

“It is very different to Mike (Williamson), who wanted us to play in the right areas, but this is really good.

“The gaffer was on me all summer to keep up with my running, I was doing a lot of 5ks! He has been really good with me personally.”

After going five unbeaten at the start of the season, Dons have stumbled of late, picking up a point from a possible nine. Leko though feels it is just a blip and they will soon rediscover their winning form again.

He said: “It has been good so far, we started well but we’ve hit a bit of a blip. We’ll get back on it. The gaffer has been amazing, but we want to be a bit higher. We’ve not got the results we’ve wanted but hopefully we can start winning again.”