Leko scores on his return as Dons make it three wins in a row

Jonathan Leko marked his return from suspension in style with a goal as MK Dons made it three 1-0 wins in a row, beating Morecambe at Stadium MK on Saturday.

The 23-year-old slotted home Daniel Harvie’s 57th minute cross to move Dons four points clear of the drop zone, lifting the hosts to 19th in League One, climbing above Oxford United.

Following his three-match ban, Jonathan Leko returned to the Dons line-up to face Morecambe, starting up front alongside Mo Eisa as Will Grigg dropped to the bench having started against Accrington. With Sullay Kaikai on international duty, Henry Lawrence came back into the side at right wing-back for the only other change to Mark Jackson's side.

Chasing their third win in a row to move further clear of the drop zone, Dons started brightly. The returning Leko was quick to remind the fans what they had been missing in the last three games early on when he showed defender Liam Gibson a clean-set of heels only to fire over, while Mo Eisa also saw a tame effort through to keeper Connor Ripley.

Morecambe, twice beaten by Dons this season, edged their way into the game but did little to threaten keeper Jamie Cumming, only a Dan Crowley deflected strike bobbling wide really of note.

Dons had the better of the chances before the break, with Eisa and Leko both seeing openings, while Conor Grant should have hit it first time when he was picked out at the far post, but his touch allowed the Morecambe defence to recover.

The second-half followed much of the same path, with both sides threatening to threaten but coming up short at the crucial point.

With Exeter doing the job against Accrington in the other game impacting the relegation battle, running out 5-0 winners at St James Park, it needed Dons to pull one out to take advantage and on 57 minutes they got it. Daniel Harvie raced clear down the left flank and spotting Leko unmarked in the centre picked him out with a fine pass for the returning forward to fire home.

The fragility of the single goal lead though nearly came to haunt them though barely a minute later when Papa Souare's strike thumped the post after Dons only half-cleared a Morecambe corner.

The game continued balannce on a knife-edge, but the hosts had the better of the chances to extend their lead. Eisa could have made it 2-0 when the ball bobbled off him after a Leko chance was saved, while substitute Will Grigg could have had another audacious goal to his collection when Ripley's loose clearance fell to him 40 yards out, but he couldn't direct his shot on target.

Grigg would also force a save from Ripley in the closing stages, while Cumming was largely untested as Dons claimed their third win in a row.

Referee: Thomas Parsons

MK Dons: Cumming, Tucker, Lewington, Watson, Lawrence, Harvie, McEachran (Johnson 89), Maghoma, Grant (Devoy 82), Leko (Holland 73), Eisa (Grigg 73)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Smith, Robson

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Gibson, Crowley, Hunter (Watts 73), Weir, Bedeau (Rawson 87), Niasse (Stockton 60), Shaw (Austerfield 61), Souare (Mayor 61), Simeu

Subs not used: Smith, Delaney,