The FA Cup first round draw did not inspire the MK Dons head coach

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The magic of the FA Cup was not alive and well for Paul Warne after seeing his MK Dons side drawn against Colchester United in the first-round on Monday.

The all-League Two clash, set to be played in early November at the JobServe Community Stadium, will be played just two months before Dons are due at the same venue to bring the curtain up on football in 2026, heading to Essex on New Year’s Day for the league game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More MK Dons to travel to Colchester United for FA Cup first round

Supporters reacting on social media were unenthused on the whole about the tie, something which head coach Warne echoed when asked about it.

“It’s not that exciting is it, for either team, let’s be honest,” he said. “Neither sets of fans were really keen for it. But it’s a game both teams will want to win because you can’t beat a good FA Cup run.”

While the drama of the FA Cup usually comes from a minnow beating a team higher up the pyramid, Warne admitted the tie with Danny Cowley’s side avoids the potential for a banana-skin defeat, adding: “I’d rather this than a tie like a King’s Lynn away on a Sunday afternoon when the whole world is watching, where we can’t really win either way. Luckily we’ve avoided a big cup shocker.

“I think it will feel just like a league game and we’ll deal with it when we get there.”