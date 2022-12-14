Lewie missed surgery to take charge of Dons in Papa John’s Trophy

Dean Lewington is hoping for a swift conclusion to MK Dons’ hunt to replace head coach Liam Manning, revealing he needs surgery.

The captain has taken over caretaker charge of the side following Manning’s dismissal on Sunday afternoon, but had been due for a hamstring operation on Tuesday - but he took charge of the club for their 4-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old suffered the injury against Barnsley last month, and after returning to training, felt a recurrance of the issue, prompting a scan and the need to go under the knife.

It leaves Lewington perhaps more eager than most for Manning’s replacement to be in place as quickly as possible.

“I need an operation,” he said on Tuesday night. “I'm a bit time dependent on when I need it because I think my hamstring will keel over if I don't have the operation soon!

“I think everyone wants it done sooner rather than later, we've got some tough games coming up, but I'll do my best until then.”

Advertisement

Explaining the situation further, he said: “I had a hamstring injury against Barnsley, and I was back in ten days as I normally am, and it went again.

“I thought it was just a strain but I've had a scan and it has turned out to be a lot worse and I need an operation. It was supposed to be today (Tuesday), but needs must and it was put on the back burner, but at some point I'll need the operation.

Advertisement