Lewie takes part in full training session as his Dons return edges closer

MK Dons captain Dean Lewington took part in a full training session this morning as his return from hamstring surgery took another step.

The 38-year-old has been out since November, undergoing the operation in December prior to head coach Mark Jackson’s arrival.

Though he is expected to still be a few weeks away from a possible first team return, Jackson said having him, and Anthony Stewart edging closer to full fitness is a huge boost for his side as they head into the business end of the season.

“Dean Lewington is getting up to full speed in training, and today he has taken part in a full session,” Jackson said on Friday. “There's a lot of work to do still to get him to full fitness, because it's beena long-term injury, but to have him there on the training ground, and to have his voice out there is really good.

“We've also had Anthony Stewart back on the grass, he's only taking part in the warm-ups, but there's no timescale on his return yet.

“Having these players be a part of the group, even for just the warm-up, is great to see. Having them a part of the group is really important.

