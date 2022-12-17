Lewington family affair as dad Ray joins Dean in Dons’ dugout

Ray Lewington has been lending a helping hand to son Dean during his short tenure in charge of MK Dons this week.

While the skipper will bow out as caretaker manager after the excellent victory over Portsmouth on Saturday, the father and son combination were spotted on the pitch at Fratton Park ahead of kick-off, and Lewington senior was later kicked out of the dugout by the fourth offical for not having the right accreditation.

The former England assistant manager also helped with the coaching of the side in the aftermath of Russell Martin’s departure in August 2021 when Lewington Jnr took caretaker charge for the season opener against Bolton, and Ray’s involvement this time around was once again just to help out.

“Dad always comes to my games, and I have always been able to lean on him and his experience and skill as a coach,” said Dean afterwards.

“He came down to talk to me, but he wasn't on the team-sheet so he wasn't allowed! He was sitting a few rows behind me to let us know what he could see from where he was.”

Lewington went on to pay tribute to keeper and long-term friend David Martin, who took up the role of assistant manager for the last couple of games, as well as the remainder of the backroom staff too.

He added: “Dave has been incredible, he stepped up to my side, in meetings, working with the keepers, barking away as my number two - he was loving it! He has been incredible, but everyone has gone above and beyond what is expected.

