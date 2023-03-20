Lewington’s calming influence has helped Dons back to winning ways

The return of Dean Lewington to MK Dons’ squad has coincided with an upturn in form for the side - but it’s not all down to the captain, Mark Jackson insists.

The 38-year-old’s comeback after hamstring surgery has helped Dons to consecutive wins and clean sheets, lifting the club out of the League One drop zone on Saturday after beating Accrington Stanley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But while Lewington’s return to the side is not the sole reason for the turnaround in fortunates.

“We've been dealt some tough cards since I've got here, but that's football,” said Jackson on Saturday. “The influence of Dean Lewington is a massive factor.

“He's not the be-all-and-end-all, but he's a massive factor in the mentality of the group. He's such a calming influence, and when you're defending, that's massive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But other players are stepping up as well, knowing what is required, pushing through the mental side of it.

“I've quickly realised you're presented with a problem, and you have to quickly come to a solution.

“To see players come back, becoming available, to have Anthony Stewart in training, Dean Lewington back in the team, we're getting stronger and stronger.

Read More Jackson wants Dons to make winning a habit after back-to-back triumphs

Advertisement

Advertisement