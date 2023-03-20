Lewington’s calming influence has helped Dons back to winning ways
Dean Lewington has given an air of calm back to the MK Dons dressing room after making his comeback
The return of Dean Lewington to MK Dons’ squad has coincided with an upturn in form for the side - but it’s not all down to the captain, Mark Jackson insists.
The 38-year-old’s comeback after hamstring surgery has helped Dons to consecutive wins and clean sheets, lifting the club out of the League One drop zone on Saturday after beating Accrington Stanley.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But while Lewington’s return to the side is not the sole reason for the turnaround in fortunates.
“We've been dealt some tough cards since I've got here, but that's football,” said Jackson on Saturday. “The influence of Dean Lewington is a massive factor.
“He's not the be-all-and-end-all, but he's a massive factor in the mentality of the group. He's such a calming influence, and when you're defending, that's massive.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“But other players are stepping up as well, knowing what is required, pushing through the mental side of it.
“I've quickly realised you're presented with a problem, and you have to quickly come to a solution.
“To see players come back, becoming available, to have Anthony Stewart in training, Dean Lewington back in the team, we're getting stronger and stronger.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“It's a good headache to have, and gives me the chance to select from a bigger pool of players.”