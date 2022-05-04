Lewington’s new Dons contract ‘thoroughly deserved’

Dean Lewington signed a new one year contract to stay at MK Dons next season. Both Liam Manning and Daniel Harvie praised the skipper for his performances this season.

Dean Lewington’s impact on and off the field earned him a new contract at MK Dons.

The 37-year-old has racked up 45 appearances this term and has helped the club to third in League One and a play-off campaign beginning tomorrow away at Wycombe Wanderers.

Not only has he helped Dons to 16 clean sheets in those 45 games, Lewington has also added more assists to his name, notably teeing up Troy Parrott against Cheltenham and AFC Wimbledon, and then Harry Darling for his brilliant solo strike against Morecambe.

Liam Manning praised his captain’s on-field showings and said they alone were enough to warrant a new deal for him, but he added Lewington’s impact on the young players in the dressing room has been essential in helping Dons this season too.

“It's thoroughly deserved,” said Manning. “His performance level has been extremely high. Even his goal contributions lately, he's played a huge part in creating chances.

“He's so important, he has quality in possession and in the way we build, his knowledge and understanding of the league is second to none.

“And then added to that, he has accelerated the progress of some of the young players we have in the squad.

“He's been terrific. His extra level this season alone has warranted the extra year.”

His ball to McEachran on the edge of the box played the midfielder into trouble leading to the goal

It means Lewington’s MK Dons career extends into a 19th season, with more than 850 appearances under his belt.

“I'm delighted for him,” added Daniel Harvie, who plays alongside Lewington on the left-hand side. “As so many people say, he's a huge part of the team and this club. He has so many games under his belt and his experience cannot get any better.