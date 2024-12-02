Light at the end of the tunnel for injured MK Dons attacker

Jonathan Leko | Jane Russell

The former Charlton Athletic man has been out since February with a knee injury

The lengthy road to recovery appears to be nearing an end for Jonathan Leko after nearly a year on the side lines.

The MK Dons front man has been out with a knee injury since February, when he went down barely two minutes into his debut while on loan at Burton Albion last February, and has been in rehabilitation since.

The 25-year-old, in the final six months of his contract at Stadium MK, is back doing tentative work on the grass at Woughton on the Green, but is still around a month away from joining up with his team-mates in Scott Lindsey’s first-team sessions.

With light at the end of the tunnel though, Lindsey said he is keen to see what the former Charlton Athletic man can offer his side.

“He's been working hard, and he's really good around the place,” said the head coach. “He's always got a smile on his face, but the work ethic he has is clear to see, and we can see him putting the work in on the side of the pitch while we're all playing football.

“It has been a long road for him, which I'm sure it has been mentally hard for him as well. But we're here to support him, and he's still a number of weeks away yet.

“He played against us last season at Crawley, and I always liked him as a player. He's got a lot to offer, a real attacking threat.

“We're not even close to considering him yet, he's nowhere near fit enough yet, he's got a long way to go still, but we are looking around the turn of the year for him to be included in training, and then we have to get him up to speed before we even think about him playing.

“He's still a part of what we're doing, a part of the squad. It's just an unfortunate aspect of being a professional footballer.”