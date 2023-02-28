News you can trust since 1981
Lincoln City 1-1 MK Dons - Maghoma’s equaliser earns Dons a vital point

MK Dons are in action this evening at Sincil Bank, taking on Lincoln City in League One

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago

Lincoln City 1-1 MK Dons - LIVE

FULL TIME: Lincoln 1-1 MK Dons

Maghoma snatching a draw at the death. Really needed it. They’re still in the bottom four but it was much better in that second half.Phew.

Stoppage time

Leko and House into the book after a bit of a scuffle in the centre of the park.

Bradley Johnson on to replace Kaikai late on

90 mins: GOAL - Dons are level!

Paris Maghoma! I don’t know what it’s hit, he’s just thrown something at Nathan Holland’s corner and it’s looped up and over Rusmworth!

Four mins added time

87 mins: Lincoln hit the woodwork

Attendance: 7,056 (186)

Mandriou from out of nowhere hits the base of the post

85 mins: Time running out

Five minutes to go here, Dons looking the better in these latter stages but aren’t showing enough urgency, it’s all a bit too patient.

77 mins: Kaikai with an air shot

Oooooh Devoy’s ball to Kaikai over the top was excellent, Kaikai brings it down but he air shots the volley and then fouls

75 mins: Leko comes close

Devoy wins a free-kick about 25 yards out, Leko takes it and it swirls through the air but just over the bar

72 mins: Chances at both ends

Tucker clears off the line as Sorensen’s cross makes it to Boyes.

Dons fly up the other end, Leko’s cross makes it to Grigg who tries to flick it in, but Rushworth makes the save

68 mins: A change up top

More attacking changes for Dons as they seek out an equaliser - Will Grigg is on to replace Mo Eisa up front.

Still not a lot to write home about but it’s a better game than in the first half.

66 mins: Another cross

Decent cross from Kaikai, Eisa lurking but Rushworth gathers

