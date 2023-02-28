Lincoln City 1-1 MK Dons - Relive the game as it happened at Sincil Bank
MK Dons are in action this evening at Sincil Bank, taking on Lincoln City in League One
Get the latest from the game
Maghoma snatching a draw at the death. Really needed it. They’re still in the bottom four but it was much better in that second half.Phew.
Leko and House into the book after a bit of a scuffle in the centre of the park.
Bradley Johnson on to replace Kaikai late on
Paris Maghoma! I don’t know what it’s hit, he’s just thrown something at Nathan Holland’s corner and it’s looped up and over Rusmworth!
Four mins added time
Attendance: 7,056 (186)
Mandriou from out of nowhere hits the base of the post
Five minutes to go here, Dons looking the better in these latter stages but aren’t showing enough urgency, it’s all a bit too patient.
Oooooh Devoy’s ball to Kaikai over the top was excellent, Kaikai brings it down but he air shots the volley and then fouls
Devoy wins a free-kick about 25 yards out, Leko takes it and it swirls through the air but just over the bar
Tucker clears off the line as Sorensen’s cross makes it to Boyes.
Dons fly up the other end, Leko’s cross makes it to Grigg who tries to flick it in, but Rushworth makes the save
More attacking changes for Dons as they seek out an equaliser - Will Grigg is on to replace Mo Eisa up front.
Still not a lot to write home about but it’s a better game than in the first half.