Listening and taking on advice has helped Gilbey score more goals than ever

Alex Gilbey

Alex Gilbey puts his career best return so far down to simply listening and taking in advice from MK Dons boss Mike Williamson.

The 29-year-old fired home his eighth goal of the season on Saturday during the 3-0 win over his former club Newport County, also providing six assists this term too.

With six of his goals coming since Williamson took over at the helm in October, Gilbey said properly taking on advice from the head coach and assistant Ian Watson has been the key in his output, as well as studying his performances and working on where he can improve.

"I've just listened to the manager and Busty (Ian Watson)," said Gilbey. "I've always wanted to add more goals to my game, but I had to take their advice on board.

"It's easy for them to give it to me and for me not to listen, but I've worked really hard on it. I've watched a lot of my games back, I know my strengths now I'm getting older. I'm just really happy playing my football."

Testament to that was his goal against Newport. Similar to Stephen Wearne's opener against Swindon seven days prior, Gilbey admitted he stopped his run at the County Ground when he expected Kyran Lofthouse would get beaten to the ball. However, after seeing Wearne capitalise that day, he chose to carry on his burst into the box against Newport, and was able to convert his easiest finish of the season.

