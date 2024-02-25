Loanees impress Williamson during Newport triumph

Emre Tezgel was denied his first MK Dons goal by this block

Teenager Emre Tezgel looked devastated not to have opened his MK Dons scoring account, but head coach Mike Williamson said he was excited by what he saw both him and Kyran Lofthouse on Saturday.

Tezgel came on with half-an-hour to go in the 3-0 win over Newport County, and immediately got stuck in by teeing up Lewis Bate as he forced a save from Exiles keeper Nick Townsend, and then unselfishly picked out striker partner Ellis Harrison to sweep home before it was ruled out for offside. But when he opted to shoot himself, Tezgel saw his strike denied by a last-ditch block from a Newport defender to deny him his first senior goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since arriving on transfer deadline day from Stoke City, Tezgel has made just one start - the 4-0 defeat to Bradford City at Valley Parade - and four substitute appearances. More so than an out-and-out striker, Williamson admitted opportunities have been hard to come by for Tezgel, but he likes the look of the teenager in the number 10 role.

"He was gutted (not to score against Newport)," said the head coach. "It has been difficult for him recently because of how the games have gone, I've wanted to get him on but it has been tough. He's a great lad, he's been training extremely hard and he has a lot of quality.

"I really like him at 10, we've got a few who are versatile who can play in there, but we want that to push competition."

Kyran Lofthouse was impressive against Barnsley

Fellow loanee Lofthouse also put in his best showing in an MK Dons shirt during the win over Newport. In a commanding display on the right flank, the Barnsley man proved a handful throughout the game at Stadium MK, creating some good chances with a few dangerous balls into the box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Lofty was fantastic," Williamson added. "We know he's got the pace and power, we always want more end product because that's the nature of the beast, but he was fantastic.