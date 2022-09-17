Love for MK Dons runs in the Robinson family

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson’s affinity for MK Dons has barely waned since he left the club back in 2016, he admitted ahead of the game between the sides this afternoon.

Robinson was manager at Stadium MK from 2010 until 2016, and guided the club to the Championship during the club’s most successful period.

Games between Robinson and Dons, which also included Charlton while he spent two years at The Valley, have always been looked at somewhat more fondly due to his links to his old club.

And that Robinson family connection runs even deeper now, with his daughter working for the club.

“I think I’m so institutionalised within them, I’m still hated for it by other fans,” he said. “Everyone knows how much I love the club, my daughter works there now so that’s even more surreal seeing her wearing the MK Dons training kit going into work.

“Liam Manning’s a really good man and the chairman is someone I respect, he gave me my first opportunity.

“All their staff are good people and the fans have always been very good with me.

“It’s always a game I look forward to, even the MK Dons fans know how much I love winning.

“My family always come to this game, for obvious reasons, so I’m really looking forward to the game.”

Like Dons though, Oxford has struggled in the early knockings this season, also making significant changes to their squad over the summer.

Robinson said he felt the pain, just as Manning is, of the transition, saying: “You’ve got two teams who were flying high last season and haven’t hit those heights yet. What you are seeing is the two most productive transfer teams in League One going toe to toe.

“There’s a reason why there’s a drop-off one year and an increase the following year.

“Liamdid an incredible job last year with that team and he’ll do exactly the same with this team, because he’s a fantastic coach and a good man.

