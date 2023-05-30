Lucketti wants MK Dons to be fighting at the top of League Two next season

New assistant head coach Chris Lucketti wants to see MK Dons fighting at the top of League Two next season.

The new management team, led by Graham Alexander, were appointed on Saturday following the clubs relegation to League Two, tasked with returning Dons to League One at the first time of asking.

Though there are four promotion spots up for grabs, it will by no means be a given, especially with the likes of big-spending Wrexham and Notts County securing promotion from the National League, as well as Gillingham, Bradford City and Salford City all keen on going up.

Lucketti though wants Dons to be in the mix at the top of the table.

He said: “It will be a tough division. There are some big clubs, promoted teams coming up with momentum and a financial structure which will make them a force.

“We know there will be some big and strong competitors, but we're here to fight at the top end of the table.

“We want to bring the winning feeling back to everyone at the club - the supporters in particular. It is long overdue and we want to be a part of that.”

With the squad set to return to first-team action in a few weeks for pre-season training, Lucketti and Alexander are yet to meet the majority of their players after arriving in Milton Keynes, and it is something the assistant is keen to do as quickly as possible.

He continued: “It's good it come in now and meet everyone behind the scenes, everyone plays their part. Once we've done that, we'll start to look forward to meeting the players when they come in.