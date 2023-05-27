Six things the new MK Dons management team must fix at Stadium MK

There are plenty of issues facing Graham Alexander and his assistant Chris Lucketti now the pair have taken over at MK Dons.

Some of them will be easy, some of them will be a little harder and will take more time. But all of them must be addressed to make sure there is no repeat of last season.

Here are six things they must look at:

Win the fans back

Graham Alexander applauding the fans

A tough job for anyone taking over a side that has just been relegated, but Graham Alexander must endear himself to the MK Dons fans quickly. To do that could be as simple as winning games, turning the ship around, and giving them some celebratory fist pumps at full-time.

Mounting a promotion fight

Alexander secured promotion from League Two via the play-offs with Fleetwood in 2014

There is no two ways about it - MK Dons must be in the battle for automatic promotion next season. Alexander needs to be in and around that top three battle all season. He has pedigree at this level, having guided Fleetwood Town to promotion via the play-offs, but chairman Pete Winkelman will have eyes on at least a top three finish at the very least.

Getting the recruitment right

Following last summer's disastrous recruitment drive, Alexander has to get it right this summer. After being told for two years the responsibility was on the shoulders of Sporting Director Liam Sweeting (and then told actually it wasn't all along), the responsibility will lay with the manager. Dons need creative sparks, need a bolstered back line and some League Two knowhow to help them out.

Making a team out of the squad he has left

While he has 17 players on the books, only eight of them can really be considered regulars last season. Senior players like Dean Lewington, Warren O'Hora and Daniel Harvie will be key in galvalising the young squad around them. After his productive spell on loan at Hartlepool United, Dan Kemp could end up being a key man for Dons after nearly 18 months at the club, while the likes of Dawson Devoy and Darragh Burns too could make bigger impacts after a year adapting to English football.

Adapting the "MK Way" to League Two

We know from recent memory that League Two football is a different brand. Dons will not often get the chance to play the style they want to at this level, but the apparent want to stick to a philosophy, for right or wrong, means Alexander's approach to the 'MK Way' will need to be adapted to have the desired effect and to win games in the fourth tier.

Start winning at Stadium MK

Alexander in his new surrounds in the Stadium MK dugout