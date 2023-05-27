The appointment of Graham Alexander is the start of a new chapter at MK Dons, according to Pete Winkelman.

The chairman confirmed the 14th manager in the club's history on Saturday, with the former Motherwell boss set to lead Dons in League Two next term.

Speaking earlier this month, in the wake of the club's relegation, Winkelman said he would be seeking experience and pedigree for his new head coach, and in landing Alexander and assistant Chris Lucketti, he believes he has the right man.

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman

“I am very pleased to welcome Graham and Chris to the club," he said. "This is a start of a new chapter for us.

“Graham ticked all the boxes for us following a lengthy and thorough process, and he brings with him the football experience and success, both as a player and as a manager, that we demanded of our next Head Coach.

“He knows exactly how he is finding us and is fully aware of the task in hand. We, as a Club, will give him every bit of support we can and I have no doubt that our supporters will do the same.”

Winkelman added: “I am still hurting from what happened last season, as I’m sure all our supporters are, but this is now the time to truly look forward.