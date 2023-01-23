Maghoma fits the bill as Dons aim for more physicality

Paris Maghoma’s physical attributes made him a key target for Sporting Director Liam Sweeting this month as he looks to get MK Dons out of the League One relegation scrap.

The 21-year-old midfielder is the third signing of the January transfer window, having already signed Jonathan Leko and Max Dean earlier this month.

Head coach Mark Jackson said he wanted to increase the level of physicality in his squad during the window, and combative midfielder Maghoma appears to fit the bill, having lined up 24 times in League Two for rivals AFC Wimbledon this term.

Sweeting said: "As was well discussed at the start of the transfer window, we set out to improve the physicality of the squad and we feel Paris is someone who definitely improves us in this regard but also adds significant qualities arriving into the final third.

“When we sat down with Mark to discuss Paris - it was clear everything aligned in the moment to sign him now.

"Paris arrives after completing his rehabilitation at Brentford following a minor injury but also after a very successful first loan in League Two where he managed to play consistently and developed considerably in the process.”

Swapping Plough Lane for Stadium MK, Maghoma’s move is Dons’ second dealing with Brentford this season, having seen defender Daniel Oyegoke return to London this month after spending the first half of the season on loan.

