Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Paris Maghoma?

Paris Maghoma becomes the second player to have joined MK Dons on loan from Brentford this season.

Following the somewhat unsuccessful spell for Daniel Oyegoke in the first half of the campaign, central midfielder Maghoma heads for Stadium MK for the remainder of the season.

It will be a family affair at Stadium MK for Maghoma, with his brother Jacques - the former Birmingham City and Burton Albion midfielder - having joined the MK Dons academy as part of the Professional Player to Coach Scheme earlier this month too.

Like Oyegoke, the 21-year-old had no EFL experience under his belt at the start of the season when he was sent out on loan to cut his teeth in League Two for AFC Wimbledon. There, he made 24 appearances, scoring one goal.

The midfielder began his career in Tottenham's academy. Penning a scholarship deal in 2017, he joined their Development Squad where he would make two appearances in the EFL Trophy in 2018. But in January of 2020, he left Spurs in favour of Brentford, signing an 18-month contract to join their B team - just as Oyegoke did.

Impressing there, Maghoma was on the fringes of the first-team before injury meant his 2020/21 campaign was hampered as Brentford went on to claim promotion to the Premier League.

Remaining on the outskirts of the first-team, Maghoma penned a new deal at Brentford at the start of last year to keep him at the club for another three years. Promoted to the first-team fold, he joined League Two's AFC Wimbledon at the start of the campaign, and has racked up nearly 2,000 minutes of football this season.

