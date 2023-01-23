Maghoma joins MK Dons on loan from Brentford

Paris Maghoma has said joining MK Dons was a no-brainer after he became the third signing of the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old Brentford midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan at AFC Wimbledon before being recalled by the Bees at the start of this month - just as they did with Daniel Oyegoke, who played 18 times for MK Dons.

Central midfielder Maghoma ran out 24 times for the League Two side this season before making the move to Stadium MK until the end of the season, filling the fifth loan spot in the squad.

“Coming to MK Dons was a no brainer for me,” Maghoma said. “Coming to a club like this is a good challenge for me and I am definitely looking forward to the experience.

“There were a number of options for me but this was always the eye-catching one. Taking this next step, I wanted to come to a club that plays this style of football and I also wanted to test myself at this level.

“I like to get on the ball and make things happen but, at the same time, it’s all about working hard and doing the stuff when you’re not on the ball too.

“I am looking forward to these first two home games and hopefully that will help me settle in quickly.”

Head Coach Mark Jackson added: “Paris is someone we have looked at in real detail and been pushing to sign throughout this window.

