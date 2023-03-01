Maghoma predicted his Lincoln City goal in text to his brothers

Despite waiting for his first professional goal, Paris Maghoma said he felt he was going to score an important goal for MK Dons against Lincoln City on Tuesday night - even texting his brothers earlier in the day to tell them so.

The 21-year-old, who’s only other career goal came for Tottenham U21s in the EFL Trophy back in 2018, flicked Nathan Holland’s corner over the head of Lincoln keeper Carl Rushworth in the 89th minute of the game at Sincil Bank to equalise at 1-1 and secure Dons a valuable point in their battle against the drop.

On loan from Brentford, Maghoma spent the first-half of the season on loan at AFC Wimbledon in League Two but failed to open his professional scoring account, but got a feeling on the morning of Tuesday’s game that he’d play a part.

“I messaged my brothers this morning telling them I was going to score today, and I said it at the hotel and it just happened. I’m buzzing. For me, scoring, it's unbelievable. I'm too happy!”

The goal was not an orthadox finish either, leaping and waving a foot at Holland’s set-piece, seeing it sail over the top of the keeper. And such was the shock of it flying in, Maghoma admitted he forgot where the Dons supporters were to celebrat with him.

He said: “Nath put an excellent ball in, I got across my man, I got a little toe on it and I saw it go into the top corner and I went off celebrating. I forgot where I was and went to the wrong side! But I ran back across to give them a bit! Thank you to all the fans who came and supported us.

“For me, scoring in front of the fans was huge - they were all buzzing, all down at the front cheering.”

The stand-out player

Maghoma was Dons’ top performer on the night at Sincil Bank. While Dons emphatically failed to fire in the first-half, Maghoma’s work-rate stood out, especially in the second-half when Dons regrouped after a stern half-time team-talk from Mark Jackson.

Maghoma’s dogged and determined performance, as well as his goal, made him stand-out from his team-mates on the night, but he said he was able to play as he did because of those around him, adding: “I'm always trying to be the best player I can be. If things aren't going right, I still want to get on the ball, and try to make things happen.