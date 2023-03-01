“That wasn’t the real us”: Maghoma on Dons’ Lincoln City recovery

Goal-scorer Paris Maghoma admitted MK Dons were well-below par with their first-half performance during the 1-1 draw with Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

The Brentford loanee’s first career goal - a flick over keeper Carl Ruhworth’s head in the dying moments at Sincil Bank, earned what could be a vital point in Dons’ fight for League One survival but it came after one of the worst first-half performances of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read the riot-act by boss Mark Jackson at the change, Maghoma said the players were well-aware of their shortcomings in the first 45 minutes, which saw them trailing to Danny Mandroiu’s stunning sixth minute goal for the Imps.

“We went in at the break and knew that wasn't the real us,” said the 21-year-old. “We didn't have the fight, desire or determination to win the second balls, to win it back, we were playing too slowly and at half-time we regrouped.

“We talked about what we had to do more, what we had to do better, and we showed it in the second-half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It's not the result we wanted but at the end of the day, it's better to have drawn than to have lost. I think for us, for me and for the team, we have to keep pushing, keep getting that support from the fans and go get three points in the next game.

“From now, until the end of the season, we'll have to show a lot of fight and a lot of spirit to try and get out of the spot we're in.

Read More Maghoma nets last minute equaliser to rescue point for MK Dons at Lincoln City