Magnitude of the final three games is not lost on Watson or Dons

“Everyone knows the gravity of the situation,” said Tennai Watson ahead of MK Dons’ trip to Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

With their League One future still hanging in the balance, Dons know victory at Highbury Stadium would give them a huge boost heading into the final two games of the season as they look to secure their fate.

“We know how big the games are and what we need,” said Watson, ahead of the game. “We have got no excuses.

“It doesn't mean much, talking about something, until you do it. We are fully focused on the last three games. We are looking at the positives from the last few games, and it maybe hard but it's in our hands. We've got an opportunity in each of these games to put our best foot forward and to put in a performance.

“When you're in situations like this, you have to look at what you can control, and do everything in your power to get the best results.

“There are a lot of different ways to look at it: you can feel the pressure and get caught up in it but I don't think that's vibe around the place. You can never get comfortable until you know, mathetmatically, you're safe.

“We've got a sense of excitement going into these games because we've got an opportunity to get the job done.”

Dons’ seven-game unbeaten run, comfortably their longest streak of the season, was ended by Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night, meaning the gap between them and the bottom four remains at just three points heading into the final two weeks of the season.

Watson continued: If you go on a run like we had, you'd expect a bit more breathing room but at the end of the day, we can't look around at everyone else, we've got to do everything we can to get three points.

