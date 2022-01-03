Making Dons move was ‘best decision’ of O’Riley’s career

Matt O’Riley has been a key man for Liam Manning’s side this season

The decision to move to MK Dons was the best of his career, according to Matt O’Riley.

The 21-year-old turned down a chance to remain at Fulham to pursue first team opportunities in the summer of 2020, finally signing a deal at Stadium MK in January ‘21 after training with the club for several months.

Approaching 50 appearances for the club, O’Riley is one of the key man in the squad with six goals and four assists to his name this season, while also being named EFL Young Player of the Month for November.

Though heavily linked with a move during the January transfer window, with former boss Russell Martin allegedly sniffing around to bring the midfielder to Swansea City, O’Riley says moving to MK Dons is the best decision he has made in his career.

“It feels like a long time, but it has also gone very quickly,” he said. “I've enjoyed every minute of being here. If I look back on it, it's the best decision I've made in my career.

“Some people told me it was a risk but I had to do what was right for me, and I haven't really looked back since. I've got a regular position individually, as we're doing well as a club so I'm happy about it.

“I'm in a good place, I'm playing at a consistent level, I try and train as best I can all the time. That comes with playing more games, and I've developed confidence. I've taken two or three different roles this season, so I've developed my game both on and off the ball. I just have to keep doing what I'm doing.”

O’Riley cut a frustrated figure against Gillingham on Saturday

Becoming one of Dons’ key men this season, there has been an extra responsibility placed at O’Riley’s feet, and also at Scott Twine’s, to give the side more of a threat going forwards.

“I don't think there's extra pressure on me,” he continued. “But I feel like there's responsibility on myself and Scott to step up when needed.

“We're both players who want to affect the game as much as we can, whether it be, especially for him, goals, or for me to dictate the play.