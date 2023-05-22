Manning ‘a better coach’ for relegation struggles at MK Dons and Oxford

Being involved in relegation scraps for both MK Dons and Oxford United has helped make Liam Manning a better coach, he believes.

The U’s boss was sacked from his role as head coach at Stadium MK in December wit the club in the drop zone. He then took over at the Kassam Stadium, replacing Karl Robinson. But Oxford were in a similar position, flirting with the relegation zone with just one point picked up in nine games.

Though Manning helped Oxford to five draws from seven games, it was not until back-to-back victories with three games to go when their safety in League One was ensured.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail, Manning said his battles at the bottom of the table have made him and assistant Chris Hogg better coaches for the experience.

“I’ve learnt bundles,” he explained. “It’s quite funny from that aspect, my stock was extremely high last summer and then I had a difficult time with MK.

“I’m a much better coach for having had that period, yet your stock is lower after that.

“It’s been a terrific year for me in terms of learning and developing.

“You ask big questions of yourself, I’m my own biggest critic and I want to learn, get better and improve so whenever I have a good or bad experience, it’s what do I take to make sure I get things right in the future?

“I’ve had a really good year learning from that aspect and it’s the same with Hoggy.

“Hoggy has been outstanding for me, he’s been terrific and I can’t thank him enough for sticking by me through it.

