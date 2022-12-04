Manning backs West Ham ace to shine for Three Lions in the World Cup

Liam Manning is enjoying watching Declan Rice help England in the World Cup after coaching the youngster in his early career.

After seeing one of his current crop at the World Cup in the form of Dons’ Welsh midfielder Matt Smith, Manning is also watching England anchorman Rice fondly too.

Manning was Rice’s coach at West Ham when the Hammers’ skipper was coming through the academy ranks. A lively personality on and off the pitch, Manning said Rice is just as he was as a youngster but is now proving his ability on the world stage.

“Dec’s great,” said Manning. “What you see is what you get with him, there’s no different personality on and off the camera. Dec is Dec.

“He’s going to have a really exciting career to follow.

“He’s delivering now on the international stage. He deserves it because he’s a terrific person.”

Rice faced the world’s media in Qatar earlier this week as part of England’s press conference ahead of tonight’s (Sunday’s) second round game against Senegal. There, he claimed other nations should be fearful of England’s attacking talent after their unbeaten run to Group B victory.

“Other nations will look at our quality - and why should we not be feared?” said Rice. “If you look at our attacking talent, we have world-class talent. Across the board we have players who have won the biggest trophies.

“It is up to us to prove that. The likes of France have done that. We’re not just here to get into the last 16, we want to go the whole way.”

And his former coach agrees, and said he hopes England can go all the way.

Manning said: “There is so much hype and noise around England, and it's like we build them up to knock them down. But I think he is right - England should be feared. The quality we have in attacking positions is world class, as it is throughout the squad.

