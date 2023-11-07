Manning confirmed as new Bristol City manager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former MK Dons boss Liam Manning has taken over as the new manager of Championship side Bristol City.

Manning was in charge at Stadium MK for 16 months, leading the club to the brink of the second tier in 2022, missing out in the play-offs.

Sacked last December with the club faltering at the wrong end of the division, he took over at Oxford United in March and led them to safety before seeing them to second spot in League One so far this term.

After the Robins parted ways with Nigel Pearson last month, Manning was hunted down and takes over, along with assistant Chris Hogg, at Ashton Gate with the side sitting in the top half of the Championship.

Manning said: “This is a terrific opportunity and one that I’m really looking forward to. If you look at the vision of the club and where they want to get to and how they want to get there I think there is really good fit and alignment with my journey and where I want to get to.

“We are custodians and you have to respect and understand the past and the culture of the area that you’ve moved and leave the club in a better state.