Manning fully aware his side need points as soon as possible

Putting points on the board is a must for MK Dons in the coming games this week, but Liam Manning does not want his side to be blinded by the need to do so.

After picking up none from a possible 15 points, losing five straight in League One, Dons dropped to the bottom of the pile on Saturday, thanks to their 1-0 loss to Wycombe and wins for both Burton and Morecambe elsewhere.

Heading to Charlton Athletic tomorrow, a team who are yet to lose at home all season, Dons will have their work cut out for them, but know picking up points is vital to help them get out of the mire they find themselves in after 14 games this term.

Head coach Manning though doesn’t want his side to be driven by the need to get a result though, instead to focus on what goes into a performance to get that outcome.

“We're fully aware we need points, there is still a lot to play for,” he explained. “But if we go into the game looking to get something, you take your eye off the important thing, and that's how to get that.

“We need to play with the same bravery, discipline, and play with more quality. We've got to build on what we've done in the last week and add layers to it.

“We've gone game-to-game, taken one thing from the last one and forgotten it in the next. We've got to keep adding. That, for me, is what our progress is about.”

The Addicks have won their last three and find themselves seventh in the table as it stands, so attempting to spring an upset will be a tough ask for Dons on yet another Tuesday night encounter between the sides.

Manning said: “They're a big threat, a massive club. You can forget their history, massive fanbase and infrastructure, they're a big club. And the league is full of them.

“They're dangerous, they're well set up, organised and have a real threat going forwards. They've got a balance, players in the right positions to get the best out of their strengths, they're a really strong side. It doesn't surprise me they've turned because they've got decent players and a good coach.

